Second man arrested for Midtown Billings shooting death

Alexander Garrett Laforge III, 43, has also been charged with deliberate homicide for Ness' death. Laforge pleaded not guilty earlier in June in Yellowstone County District Court.

Laforge is accused of shooting 24-year-old Brett Ness outside Ness' home on Florine Lane. Charging documents describe how Laforge was accompanied by five men who ran back to waiting cars after the shooting.

Charges describe how Laforge and another man had gone to Ness' home the night before the shooting in an effort to find someone who owed them money. Ness had said he wouldn't pay them on behalf of the person they were looking for, according to charges.