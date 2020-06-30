Second man arrested for Midtown Billings shooting death

Police arrested a man on suspicion of deliberately killing a Billings man found unresponsive in late April in the driveway of his Midtown home with a gunshot wound to his head.
James Fisher, 34, was arrested on suspicion of deliberate homicide.
Fisher is now the second person charged with deliberate homicide for the killing of 24-year-old Billings resident Bret Ness, and the third person overall who faces charges for his death.
Fisher, a Billings resident, was identified in a press release issued Tuesday afternoon by Billings Police Department Lt. Brandon Wooley.
Fisher was arrested without incident near Sixth Avenue North and North 22nd Street at about 8:06 p.m. Monday.
In charges of obstruction of justice filed against 24-year-old Raisha Brailee Marie Blacksmith, prosecutors alleged that five people confronted Ness before his killing. Blacksmith is accused of driving a getaway car.
Alexander Garrett Laforge III, 43, has also been charged with deliberate homicide for Ness' death. Laforge pleaded not guilty earlier in June in Yellowstone County District Court.
Laforge is accused of shooting 24-year-old Brett Ness outside Ness' home on Florine Lane. Charging documents describe how Laforge was accompanied by five men who ran back to waiting cars after the shooting.
Charges describe how Laforge and another man had gone to Ness' home the night before the shooting in an effort to find someone who owed them money. Ness had said he wouldn't pay them on behalf of the person they were looking for, according to charges.