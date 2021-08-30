Second man charged for November homicide on Billings' South Side

Yellowstone County prosecutors have charged a second man with deliberate homicide for the November 2020 shooting death of 30-year-old Waylon Willie Bearground on King Avenue in Billings’ southwest corridor.
Andrew Joel Duane Wallace, 32, pleaded not guilty to the charge of deliberate homicide and an alternate charge of deliberate homicide by accountability for his alleged role in the death in front of District Judge Mary Jane Knisely on Monday morning.
In November the county attorney’s office charged Benial Antuwan Davis for the killing after he was picked up in Idaho in a pickup he borrowed from a friend. Wallace and two other women were also in the car.
In the early morning hours of Nov. 1, 2020, police responded to St. Vincent Healthcare to investigate a shooting. Bearground’s mother told police she and her boyfriend had driven her son to an apartment on King Avenue to drop off clothes to his ex-girlfriend.
He’d gone inside, returned shortly afterward and told them to stay in their vehicle because he might “get into it” with someone, charges state.
As he walked back towards the apartment with the clothes in hand, he started arguing with a man wearing a brown puffy jacket, prosecutors alleged. The couple heard a gunshot and found Bearground had been shot. They took him to the hospital where he later died.
An autopsy found that Bearground had been shot once in the abdomen and stabbed once in the neck. Either wound alone could have killed him, stated the medical examiner's report.
Other witnesses at the apartment pointed detectives to Davis. Two days later Davis, Wallace and two women were arrested in Idaho. During interviews the two passengers in the vehicle told police they had been in the apartment when Bearground was shot outside.
They’d locked themselves in the apartment’s bathroom around 1 a.m. while Davis and Wallace went outside to confront Bearground, charges allege.
They told investigators they heard an argument and a gunshot, and Davis returned to say he’d shot Bearground. Davis urged everyone to get in his car and leave, the women said, stopping first at a friend’s house to swap vehicles.
The owner of the pickup Davis took to Idaho said Davis wasn’t acting like himself when he asked to borrow the vehicle around 2 a.m., charges state, but that he agreed to loan it anyway. Davis had said he wanted to visit his sister in Washington.
Wallace denied knowledge of the confrontation when Idaho police interviewed him in November, detectives stated. After a discussion with investigators though, he allegedly changed his story and told detectives that Bearground had come to drop off clothes to his ex-girlfriend. After they blocked him from entering, Davis asked Wallace to go outside to make sure Bearground didn’t "do anything" to his vehicle.
Wallace went outside with Davis carrying a “big knife”, he allegedly told investigators. Wallace said Davis shot Bearground after the man charged at Davis. He denied ever using the knife, telling police he kept the knife in his waistband, and never touched it, documents state.
Davis admitted to shooting Bearground in self-defense, according to charges. He also admitted to disposing of the gun—a Walter PK380—about two hours outside of Billings. He denied carrying a knife that night.
Wallace was held on a $500,000 bond. If released he will be subject to GPS monitoring. If found guilty he faces life in prison or a sentence of 10 to 100 years and a $500,000 fine.