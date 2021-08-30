Second man charged for November homicide on Billings' South Side

As he walked back towards the apartment with the clothes in hand, he started arguing with a man wearing a brown puffy jacket, prosecutors alleged. The couple heard a gunshot and found Bearground had been shot. They took him to the hospital where he later died.

An autopsy found that Bearground had been shot once in the abdomen and stabbed once in the neck. Either wound alone could have killed him, stated the medical examiner's report.

Other witnesses at the apartment pointed detectives to Davis. Two days later Davis, Wallace and two women were arrested in Idaho. During interviews the two passengers in the vehicle told police they had been in the apartment when Bearground was shot outside.

They’d locked themselves in the apartment’s bathroom around 1 a.m. while Davis and Wallace went outside to confront Bearground, charges allege.

They told investigators they heard an argument and a gunshot, and Davis returned to say he’d shot Bearground. Davis urged everyone to get in his car and leave, the women said, stopping first at a friend’s house to swap vehicles.