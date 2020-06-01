Sheriff hopeful COVID-19 outbreak in Yellowstone County jail can be contained

Yellowstone County officials say they’re hopeful that spread from the recent outbreak of COVID-19 in jail is minimal.
“We’ll get a pretty good handle on this, and we’ll work with our medical professionals to stay on top of it,” Sheriff Mike Linder said during a Monday press conference.
The jail confirmed its first positive case among inmates May 26. Follow-up testing since then has shown seven more female inmates had the disease, while one staff member did.
The women’s unit where the case originated has been locked down, permitting no new inmates to be admitted and no inmates inside to leave.
The county health department completed its follow-up testing Friday and will continue to test symptomatic individuals.
Yellowstone County Health Officer John Felton said any surveillance testing at the jail would come later.
“We’ll be working with the state health department to determine, as we move down the path of surveillance testing, where this particular facility fits in that,” Felton said.
Nursing homes, homeless and domestic violence shelters and other congregate living situations are also identified as priorities for surveillance testing under the state’s testing plan.
Linder said it wasn't realistic to think that COVID-19 would never reach the Yellowstone County Detention Facility.
"While we hoped that we were never going to see it in there, I don't think reality ever was going to keep it out of the jail," Linder said.
The jail population dipped significantly when the pandemic first hit Montana, but has since climbed and is now closer to the capacity of 434 inmates.
“The numbers are starting to climb back up again, and that’s simply because we’re having a lot of crime in our area, and a lot of these people that are in there, well all of them that are added into the facility, are there for very good reasons,” Linder said. “Violent crimes in most cases.”
Kris Copenhaver, director of the Billings region Office of the Public Defender, said judges and the Yellowstone County Attorney’s Office have worked with her office to address concerns about medically vulnerable people in jail.
“I really do think that it’s been a cooperation these past couple of months,” Copenhaver said.
Copenhaver said she expected a wave of calls from clients raising concerns about their health status in light of new cases at the jail. Any requests for release or a bail reduction on which prosecutors and defense attorneys do not agree will be set for a hearing in front of a judge. Those on which both sides agree get submitted to a judge for review.
Copenhaver said she disagreed with the idea that every person in jail needed to be there.
“We incarcerate people that should not be incarcerated,” she said.
Yellowstone County Attorney Scott Twito said he had fielded calls from organizations around the state with questions on what’s being done at the jail, and whether it’s sufficient. He said he was confident the county was doing as much as possible to comply with the CDC guidelines for correctional facilities.
The ACLU of Montana has sent several counties, including Yellowstone County, information requests that cover things like how many inmates are in cells occupied by more than one person, and documentation of the number of tests administered.
“This is exactly why we have been advocating and litigating for immediate reduction of incarcerated populations,” said ACLU Legal Director Alex Rate. “It was only a matter of time, and it is sadly unsurprising that the most populated county jail is now the site of a COVID-19 outbreak."
