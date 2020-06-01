Sheriff hopeful COVID-19 outbreak in Yellowstone County jail can be contained

"While we hoped that we were never going to see it in there, I don't think reality ever was going to keep it out of the jail," Linder said.

The jail population dipped significantly when the pandemic first hit Montana, but has since climbed and is now closer to the capacity of 434 inmates.

“The numbers are starting to climb back up again, and that’s simply because we’re having a lot of crime in our area, and a lot of these people that are in there, well all of them that are added into the facility, are there for very good reasons,” Linder said. “Violent crimes in most cases.”

Kris Copenhaver, director of the Billings region Office of the Public Defender, said judges and the Yellowstone County Attorney’s Office have worked with her office to address concerns about medically vulnerable people in jail.

“I really do think that it’s been a cooperation these past couple of months,” Copenhaver said.

Copenhaver said she expected a wave of calls from clients raising concerns about their health status in light of new cases at the jail. Any requests for release or a bail reduction on which prosecutors and defense attorneys do not agree will be set for a hearing in front of a judge. Those on which both sides agree get submitted to a judge for review.