Sheriff investigating homicide in Ballantine

The Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide that happened early Friday morning in Ballantine.

A woman was reportedly killed around 6 a.m. at a trailer on West Arrow Creek Road in Ballantine, according to a press release from Sheriff Mike Linder.

A man was taken into custody at about 8:40 a.m. Friday. He was found on foot on East I Road, according to Linder.

A search for the man was conducted shortly after deputy's arrived on scene, Linder said. The Montana Highway Patrol, a helicopter and a K-9 unit with the Billings Police Department searched for the man.

The identities of the victim or the suspect have not been released. No further information is being released at this time, Linder said. The investigation is ongoing.

Linder said there was "no indication" that the Ballantine incident was connected with another early morning homicide that occurred in Billings on Friday, Linder said.

Early Friday the Billings Police Department arrested a Billings man for deliberate homicide after a 33-year-old man who was shot on Billings' West End early Friday morning died in the hospital.