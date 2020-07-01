Spike in Billings shootings and stabbings started with April homicide

Spike in Billings shootings and stabbings started with April homicide

{{featured_button_text}}

As of July 1, deliberate homicide charges in Billings have almost doubled over last year, according to data from the 2019 BPD Annual Report. 

April

May

June

0
0
1
1
2

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Violent outburst on Jefferson Lines

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News