Subject in Billings Heights manhunt, Shepherd shooting, arrested in Butte

Authorities arrested a man in Butte on Monday after asking for the public’s help in locating him three weeks earlier.

The U.S. Marshals Service and the Butte Sliver Bow Police Department jointly arrested Brian Prettyweasel, 32, late on Monday, according to U.S. Marshal for Montana Rod Ostermiller.

Prettyweasel was wanted by the sheriff's office in connection with an Aug. 6 shooting in Shepherd that injured a 60-year-old man.

He was arrested on a federal probation violation.

The investigation into the Shepherd shooting is still ongoing and no charges have yet been filed, according to Yellowstone County Attorney Scott Twito.

The man was following a blue Toyota pickup after watching the occupants steal his ATV ramp when the passenger of the pickup shot him, according to Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder.

The shooting took place on the 7000 block of Highway 312 at 9 a.m. on Aug. 6.