Subject in Billings Heights manhunt, Shepherd shooting, arrested in Butte
Subject in Billings Heights manhunt, Shepherd shooting, arrested in Butte

Heights manhunt

Law enforcement officers scan the Rims and Pow Wow Park behind Alkali Creek Elementary in the Billings Heights during a search for two armed men Thursday, August 6, 2020.

 CASEY PAGE Billings Gazette

Authorities arrested a man in Butte on Monday after asking for the public’s help in locating him three weeks earlier.

The U.S. Marshals Service and the Butte Sliver Bow Police Department jointly arrested Brian Prettyweasel, 32, late on Monday, according to U.S. Marshal for Montana Rod Ostermiller.

Prettyweasel was wanted by the sheriff's office in connection with an Aug. 6 shooting in Shepherd that injured a 60-year-old man.

He was arrested on a federal probation violation.

The investigation into the Shepherd shooting is still ongoing and no charges have yet been filed, according to Yellowstone County Attorney Scott Twito. 

The man was following a blue Toyota pickup after watching the occupants steal his ATV ramp when the passenger of the pickup shot him, according to Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder. 

The shooting took place on the 7000 block of Highway 312 at 9 a.m. on Aug. 6. 

Law enforcement’s search for suspects turned into a multi-agency effort with K9 units and drones that covered a wooded section of the Billings Heights and lasted for more than three hours. Area residents were told during the search to stay inside with doors locked and call law enforcement if they saw suspicious activity. 

The next day, the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help in locating Prettyweasel, identifying him as a person of interest in the shooting who had fled.

They'd arrested but not named one person of interest the day before. Twito said that person of interest was being held on a probation revocation. 

Ostermiller said that on Monday in Butte, Prettyweasel attempted to flee “and we were forced to pin him in his car.”

