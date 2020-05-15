Suspect arrested in connection with Ballantine homicide

A man has been arrested in connection to a homicide that happened early Friday morning in Ballantine, according to the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office.
Stephen Craig Phillips, 37, of Ballantine was found by deputies as he was walking on East I Road located a few miles from the crime scene.
A woman was reportedly killed around 6 a.m. at Arrow Creek Trailer Court on the 2100 block of West Arrow Creek Road in Ballantine, according to a press release from Sheriff Mike Linder Friday afternoon. Phillips resides in the same trailer court but at a different residence.
Phillips was taken into custody at about 8:40 a.m. Friday after a search for Phillips was conducted shortly after deputies arrived on scene, Linder said. The Montana Highway Patrol, a helicopter and a K-9 unit with the Billings Police Department searched for the man.
Phillips has been booked into the Yellowstone County Detention Facility on charges of probation violation and deliberate homicide.
The identity of the victim has not been released, and further information is not being released at this time, Linder said. The investigation is ongoing.
Linder said there was "no indication" that the Ballantine incident was connected with another early morning homicide that occurred in Billings on Friday, Linder said.
In that incident, police arrested 62-year-old Robert Knight on suspicion of deliberate homicide after a 33-year-old man shot on Billings' West End early Friday morning died in the hospital.
That shooting occurred on the 400 block of 19th Street West at around 2 a.m. on Friday. The man has not been identified.
The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, according to a tweet from the Billings Police Department.
This is the third fatal shooting that has happened in Billings in less than a month.
