Teen gets 30 years for 123 mph Billings Heights crash that killed woman

Kenny said she was “tired of losing students of all walks of life to suicide,” and said more needed to be done to prevent suicide “so that we don’t end up here.”

Standing Elk’s mom, Autumn, said on the day of the fatal crash in 2018, her son had been with her and the rest of the family at Saturday Live and that she said goodnight to him at 11 p.m. She said she saw no signs her son was feeling suicidal.

“If I had seen something, I would have intervened,” she said, wiping away tears.

Standing Elk’s dad, Jason, told Hutzenbiler’s family he had tried to reach out earlier to express sympathies. He said that he has lost family, including a brother, but did not know what it felt like to lose a son or daughter.

Standing Elk spoke briefly, saying he read all of the letters by Hutzenbiler’s family in advance of sentencing and understood the hate they felt toward him.

“There is no one to blame, not even alcohol,” he said. “Just myself.”

Yellowstone County Attorney Scott Twito asked for 40 years in prison, emphasizing that because of Standing Elk’s age, state law requires that the judge review her sentence in a little more than two years and can reduce it if she feels he is rehabilitating himself.