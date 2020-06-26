'The Grand Theft Auto version of Billings': Wyoming man gets 40 years for armed carjacking spree

Davies also said footage that she saw later in the investigation would show a different perspective of the carjacking. As she lay on ground after exiting her SUV, she decided to stand up before McElmury drove off. Several feet behind her, an officer had his weapon drawn and was prepared to fire.

“I don’t know if you know this, but I saved your life,” Davies told McElmury from the witness stand.

Det. Tate, during his testimony, said that all 18 of the city’s officers on patrol were alerted and in pursuit of McElmury by the time he drove Davies’ SUV onto Interstate 90. After rolling over spike strips laid onto the road at the North 27th Street exit, he pulled into a Town Pump and stole a fourth vehicle from a woman who was pumping gas.

While driving on U.S. 87 toward Roundup, he rolled the vehicle. McElmury then went onto a property, where he jumped into the fifth and final vehicle that he would steal that night. It was parked next to a home where a family of four slept. According to testimony from Det. Sgt. Robert Lester with the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office, three officers opened fire.

“We thought we were being attacked,” said Constance Heller, who was jolted awake by police fire that night, during her testimony.