The mystery of Manuel Martinez: The victim of Billings’ only unsolved homicide of 2020

“He took it really rough,” Garza, the aunt, explained through heavy sighs. “He just went recluse. He couldn’t function at that point, so I don’t believe he kept his job. He went through some mood swings, and my mom kicked him out.”

Martinez's grandmother found a bottle of liquor in his room, confronted him and kicked him out. He couch surfed in Tacoma for a while before leaving for Billings.

He lived with family members and eventually moved in with a new girlfriend. He had a job in construction. His relationship still suffered dramas, and on occasion he would find himself without a place to sleep. As far as anyone knows, he never quit drinking.

Sometimes, when Martinez would get drunk, his girlfriend — who could not be identified or contacted for this story — would kick him out, said Garza. He’d apparently spend some of those nights at the Evangelical United Methodist Church on Broadwater where he would later be shot.

The pastor there at the time, Wendy Ochs, said Martinez’s girlfriend had also told the pastor, after he was killed, that Martinez would end up sleeping at the church when he did not stay with her.