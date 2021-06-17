Two arrested after Wednesday standoff on Billings South Side

A two-hour standoff ended peacefully Wednesday after Billings Police officers arrested two men who were suspects in a Tuesday night shooting.

Shortly before 1 p.m. Wednesday, officers from the BPD’s Street Crimes Unit located the shooting suspect's vehicle at a residence in the 700 block of Thicket Lane off of Garden Avenue south of I-90. Officers received information that the two male suspects were inside the home.

Officers made contact with five people in the home, and three people left without incident, while the two suspects ignored officer's commands to come out.

The BPD SWAT team, Yellowstone County Tactical Response Team, and BPD crisis negotiators responded. Shortly after 3 p.m. both suspects surrendered without further incident and were taken into custody.

Michael Torres, 28, from Billings, was arrested for assault with a weapon and other arrest warrants. Chaz Wilks, 24, from Billings, was arrested for assault with a weapon, criminal possession of dangerous drugs, and other valid arrest warrants.

The standoff stemmed from a Tuesday night incident in which shots were fired at a residence in the 2400 block of Nikki Place. BPD officers arrived at the home shortly after 9 p.m., and found that the resident, a 47-year-old man, was not struck or injured by the gunfire. Officers were able to get information on the suspects and the vehicle during that investigation.

