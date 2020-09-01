Violent crime up in Yellowstone County since COVID-19 pandemic, officials say

Comparable numbers from previous years were not immediately available.

"But the number of violent offenses is up, there's just no question about it," he said.

The office has also filed 193 child removals from March through July. Meth use was a primary factor in 109.

“We need the public’s help,” Twito said. “Watch out for your neighbor. If you see a crime, report it. Help those peace officers out on the street trying to keep you safe. Do your best.”

One other message officials emphasized on Tuesday was that the Yellowstone County Detention Facility, while crowded, is still “open for business,” as Sheriff Mike Linder put it.

“Our jail may be crowded, but we will always make room for those who belong in jail,” he said.

The jail has been over capacity lately, as it typically is, despite efforts to reduce numbers there due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Judges have reviewed their dockets for anyone with compromised health they found they could release. Yellowstone County Justice Court made available additional GPS monitors to release people who might be a flight risk or who pose concerns of victim contact.