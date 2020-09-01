Violent crime up in Yellowstone County since COVID-19 pandemic, officials say

Yellowstone County has seen an increase in violent crime since the COVID-19 pandemic hit, officials said during a press conference Tuesday.
From March through July, the county has seen a roughly 21% increase in homicide, robbery and aggravated assault over the same period in 2019, according to statistics from U.S. Attorney for Montana Kurt Alme. Robberies alone are up 44%.
“This means we had 67 more violent crimes and 67 more victims during that time,” Alme told a group of reporters gathered on the Yellowstone County Courthouse lawn.
The press conference was called as voters in Billings began receiving ballots in the mail for the public safety mill levy. Ballots were mailed Friday. Voters will decide whether to update existing levy language to account for inflation. The current levy amount collected hasn’t changed since it was approved in 2004.
The year so far has seen nine homicides in Billings. In 2015, there were nine for the entire year. The year with the most since then has been 2018, which saw five homicides in Billings, according to the Billings Police Department annual report.
Meth and domestic violence were major drivers in the recent increase in violent crime, Alme said.
Police are on pace to see 100,000 calls for service, according to Billings Police Chief Rich St. John. Billings hasn’t hit a full 95,000 calls for service in the past seven years for which data was immediately available.
Yellowstone County Attorney Scott Twito said the county was already seeing an increase in violent crime before March, despite law enforcement efforts to curtail it.
“Adding to this is COVID. It’s put a lot of stress on our community, and it’s stressed all aspects of our criminal justice system,” he said.
Violent crime plateaued between 2018 and 2019, members of a multi-jurisdiction task force announced in 2019. But it has since climbed, picking up pace after the pandemic hit.
From March through July, the county attorney’s office filed 65 strangulation cases, 99 felony charges related to domestic violence, including stalking, violation of a protection order and felony partner or family member assault.
That’s on top of 67 misdemeanor partner or family member assaults during the same time period. Both partner or family member assault and violation of a protection order become a felony after a person has two prior convictions.
Comparable numbers from previous years were not immediately available.
"But the number of violent offenses is up, there's just no question about it," he said.
The office has also filed 193 child removals from March through July. Meth use was a primary factor in 109.
“We need the public’s help,” Twito said. “Watch out for your neighbor. If you see a crime, report it. Help those peace officers out on the street trying to keep you safe. Do your best.”
One other message officials emphasized on Tuesday was that the Yellowstone County Detention Facility, while crowded, is still “open for business,” as Sheriff Mike Linder put it.
“Our jail may be crowded, but we will always make room for those who belong in jail,” he said.
The jail has been over capacity lately, as it typically is, despite efforts to reduce numbers there due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Judges have reviewed their dockets for anyone with compromised health they found they could release. Yellowstone County Justice Court made available additional GPS monitors to release people who might be a flight risk or who pose concerns of victim contact.
So far, the jail has seen 42 inmates test positive for COVID-19 in outbreaks in May and August. Jail Commander Capt. Roger Bodine said there were a few cases among inmates in between those outbreaks. It’s also seen at least three staff members test positive.
“We’ll probably have someone with the virus in there regularly,” Linder said when the August outbreak was announced. “ … It’s a moving target.”
Voters in Billings have begun receiving ballots in the mail for a public safety levy vote, which would repeal an existing levy with a set dollar amount and replace it with new levy language based on mills.
The new levy would replace an $8 million public safety mill levy passed by voters 16 years ago. The levy is still on the books and continues to partially fund police, fire, municipal court and 911 services today.
The new levy would collect 60 mills worth of funding from property owners. In 2004, 60 mills was the equivalent of $8 million; in 2020, it's worth about $12 million.
This story will be updated.
