WANTED: Elijah Rideshorse — Captured

The following individual is wanted by the United States Marshals Service Montana Violent Offender Task Force:

Name: Elijah Rideshorse

Sex: Male

Race: Native American

Age: 29

Height: 6’

Weight: 200

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Shaved

Tattoos: face-R side-feathers, L eye-3 dots, R neck-”Carmie”

Rideshorse is wanted by the United States Marshals Service’s Montana Violent Offender Task Force based on a probation violation warrant for Assault with a Weapon and Assault on a Peace Officer.

If you have information regarding Rideshorse, contact the United States Marshals Service at (406) 247-7030 or your local law enforcement.

