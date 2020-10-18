 Skip to main content
WANTED: Elijah Rideshorse — Captured

Captured

Elijah rideshorse has been apprehended, according to the Montana Violent Offender Task Force.

The following individual is wanted by the United States Marshals Service Montana Violent Offender Task Force:

Sex: Male

Race: Native American

Age: 29

Height: 6’

Weight: 200

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Shaved

Tattoos: face-R side-feathers, L eye-3 dots, R neck-”Carmie”

Rideshorse is wanted by the United States Marshals Service’s Montana Violent Offender Task Force based on a probation violation warrant for Assault with a Weapon and Assault on a Peace Officer.

If you have information regarding Rideshorse, contact the United States Marshals Service at (406) 247-7030 or your local law enforcement.

