WANTED: Elijah Rideshorse

The following individual is wanted by the United States Marshals Service Montana Violent Offender Task Force:
Name: Elijah Rideshorse
Sex: Male
Race: Native American
Age: 29
Height: 6’
Weight: 200
Eyes: Brown
Hair: Shaved
Tattoos: face-R side-feathers, L eye-3 dots, R neck-”Carmie”
Rideshorse is wanted by the United States Marshals Service’s Montana Violent Offender Task Force based on a probation violation warrant for Assault with a Weapon and Assault on a Peace Officer.
If you have information regarding Rideshorse, contact the United States Marshals Service at (406) 247-7030 or your local law enforcement.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.