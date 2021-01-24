 Skip to main content
WANTED: Lorenzo Harris

The following individual is wanted by the United States Marshals Service Montana Violent Offender Task Force:

Name: Lorenzo Harris

Sex: Male

Race: Black

Age: 26

Height: 5'10"

Weight: 163 lbs.

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Black

Identifiers: Numerous tattoos on face

Harris is wanted by the United States Marshals Service’s Montana Violent Offender Task Force based on two felony contempt warrants for assault with a weapon and for strangulation of a partner/family member. Harris is also a person of interest in a homicide investigation

If you have information regarding Harris, please contact the United States Marshals Service at (406) 247-7030 or local law enforcement.

