Wolf Point man sentenced to prison for fentanyl trafficking

Heroin Fentanyl

This undated photo made available by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration shows heroin fentanyl pills. 

GREAT FALLS — A Wolf Point man on Thursday was sentenced to 27 months in prison, to be followed by four years of supervised release, after he admitted to attempting to possess fentanyl for distribution on the Fort Peck Indian Reservation, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said.

Andre Jean Reum, 44, pleaded guilty in September 2022 to attempted possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

Chief U.S. District Judge Brian M. Morris presided.

In court documents, the government alleged that Reum was responsible for bringing large quantities of fentanyl pills from Washington the Fort Peck Indian Reservation for distribution. Reum was ordering fentanyl pills through the mail from a Washington supplier and distributing them for profit. Reum was arrested when the last package he ordered was intercepted in May 2022 and found to contain 586 fentanyl pills. After his arrest, Reum described to a fellow inmate that he had received multiple prior shipments from the same supplier.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Ethan R. Plaut prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the FBI and Bureau of Indian Affairs.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration in 2022 seized 379 million potentially deadly doses of fentanyl, a highly addictive substance that is 50 times more powerful than heroin.

Representatives from multiple law enforcement agencies took a moment to celebrate the recent takedown of a major Butte drug trafficking organization. The organization had ties to the Sinaloa Cartel, one of two cartels responsible for bringing methamphetamine and fentanyl into the country from Mexico, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said at the press conference.

New numbers from the DEA shed light on just how far the opioid epidemic reaches in the United States. The DEA has seized enough fentanyl this year to kill every single person in the U.S.
