Wolf Point man sentenced to prison for fentanyl trafficking

GREAT FALLS — A Wolf Point man on Thursday was sentenced to 27 months in prison, to be followed by four years of supervised release, after he admitted to attempting to possess fentanyl for distribution on the Fort Peck Indian Reservation, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said.

In court documents, the government alleged that Reum was responsible for bringing large quantities of fentanyl pills from Washington the Fort Peck Indian Reservation for distribution. Reum was ordering fentanyl pills through the mail from a Washington supplier and distributing them for profit. Reum was arrested when the last package he ordered was intercepted in May 2022 and found to contain 586 fentanyl pills. After his arrest, Reum described to a fellow inmate that he had received multiple prior shipments from the same supplier.