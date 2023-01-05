Wolf Point man sentenced to prison for fentanyl trafficking

GREAT FALLS — A Wolf Point man on Thursday was sentenced to 27 months in prison, to be followed by four years of supervised release, after he admitted to attempting to possess fentanyl for distribution on the Fort Peck Indian Reservation, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said.
Andre Jean Reum, 44, pleaded guilty in September 2022 to attempted possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.
Chief U.S. District Judge Brian M. Morris presided.
In court documents, the government alleged that Reum was responsible for bringing large quantities of fentanyl pills from Washington the Fort Peck Indian Reservation for distribution. Reum was ordering fentanyl pills through the mail from a Washington supplier and distributing them for profit. Reum was arrested when the last package he ordered was intercepted in May 2022 and found to contain 586 fentanyl pills. After his arrest, Reum described to a fellow inmate that he had received multiple prior shipments from the same supplier.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Ethan R. Plaut prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the FBI and Bureau of Indian Affairs.