Woman arrested after fires, assaults at Billings South Side hotel

Police arrested a woman Tuesday who is suspected of starting fires at a Billings South Side hotel and assaulting two officers, according to a social media post from the Billings Police Department. 

Police responded to the incident at the Sleep Inn, located at 4904 Southgate Drive in Billings, near Amend Park, around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police arrested the woman, who has not appeared in the Yellowstone County Jail Roster as of midnight, and Billings firefighters extinguished the fires, according to the tweet.

The hotel is operating at normal capacity, according to a hotel employee who did not want to be named. 

Billings police are investigating.

