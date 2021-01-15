Woman believes she was drugged and raped, man denies charges

A 55-year-old man is denying allegations he raped a 26-year-old woman after meeting her at a West End bar roughly two years ago.

Jeffrey Francis Kautz pleaded not guilty to sexual intercourse without consent in Yellowstone County District Court on Friday.

The incident took place in February 2019.

The woman told police at the hospital two days after the night in question that she had been alone at the Red Door Lounge near midnight and did not remember leaving. She said the next thing she remembered was waking up while a man was raping her.

She believed she may have been drugged and remembered leaving her drink unattended momentarily before returning to it, charges state.

She had a rape exam performed at the hospital and the state crime lab concluded that the semen found on her clothing belonged to Kautz, based on a DNA sample, according to charges. The crime lab results were returned in August.

The woman told police she did not remember meeting Kautz but did know two people who had accompanied him, charges state.