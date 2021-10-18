Yellowstone County detention officer denies rape charge

A Yellowstone County Detention Officer denied an allegation of aggravated rape Monday in front of District Judge Gregory Todd.

Ryan Joseph Willett, 43, pleaded not guilty in district court to one count of aggravated sexual intercourse without consent. He is accused of violently raping a woman while she was trying to sleep last Thursday evening. Willett was off duty at the time. The victim reported the encounter to police while waiting for a sexual assault examination at the hospital the next day.

She also reported an earlier non-sexual misdemeanor assault by Willett and told police that he would, “often tell her that no one would believe her if she reported his… behavior because he worked at the detention facility.” Willett pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanor assault charge as well.

Detectives confronted Willett Friday during his shift at YCDF, court documents state. Willett refused to speak with investigators without a lawyer present. Willett did not leave work that day and instead was arrested and remanded to the custody of his employer while he awaited his arraignment over the weekend.

Bond was set Monday at $25,000 and Willett will be subject to GPS monitoring and a no contact order with the victim if released. It was unclear whether Willett will keep his job at the county, be fired or put on leave while the criminal proceedings are underway. Calls to the county attorney’s office were referred to county human resources. A message left for the county's human resources office was not immediately returned.

