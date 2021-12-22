Yellowstone County jury acquits Billings man of murder

Key to their case was more than 12 minutes of surveillance video capturing the parking lot and apartment complex where the confrontation occurred. McGivern and Garfield argued the video showed an erratic Bearground arriving at Davis’ apartment, trying to force his way in, and then after failing to get in, returning to the parking lot to retrieve clothes belonging to one of the two women inside the apartment. The clothes were part of "trojan horse" scheme to gain access to the apartment, McGivern said. But Bearground never made it back up the stairs.

Instead, Davis had followed Bearground because he feared the man would vandalize his truck, which he characterized as his most valuable possession. The grainy video shows the ghost-like images of Davis and Wallace following Bearground into the parking lot. When Bearground comes back into the frame carrying two bags, he notices Davis and drops the bags and charges him. Davis is obscured by a van in the foreground, but a muzzle flash is seen seconds later.

Bearground continues to move around and Wallace runs up behind him before disappearing behind the same van in the video's foreground. Wallace and Davis return to the apartment and Bearground collapses in the parking lot after his mother’s boyfriend tries to help him to the car.