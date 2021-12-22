Yellowstone County jury acquits Billings man of murder

A Yellowstone County jury has found Benial Antuwan Davis innocent of murder. David had been accused of the November 2020 shooting and stabbing death of 30-year-old Waylon Willie Bearground.
The Monday verdict followed a six-day trial and four hours of jury deliberations.
The same jury found Davis guilty of felony tampering with or fabricating physical evidence. Sentencing for that crime will be at a later date.
Davis was charged with the murder after his arrest by Idaho State Troopers while fleeing the the state following Bearground's death. Inside the vehicle was Andrew Wallace and two women who were at Davis' apartment the morning of the incident. Wallace was also charged with deliberate homicide for his alleged role in Bearground’s death, but in a plea deal with the county attorney’s office the homicide charge was dropped in exchange for testimony against Davis. Wallace pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence.
Bearground died after being shot and stabbed early on Nov. 1, 2020. The Montana State Medical Examiner’s report said he either died by gunshot wound to the abdomen or a stab wound to the neck.
In their original charges the state alleged that Davis shot Bearground in the stomach and Wallace stabbed him in the neck, but following Wallace’s plea deal the state changed its case to say Davis was responsible for both wounds, according to Davis’ public defenders Blaine McGivern and David Garfield. It is the first acquittal for murder in the county's recent history. By some accounts, it's the first time in 40 years the county attorney's office has lost a murder case, McGivern and Garfield said.
Retired state medical examiner, Gary Dale, testified for the defense saying it was more likely the stab wound causing an air embolism resulting in heart failure, than the gunshot to the abdomen. An autopsy also reported Bearground’s blood contained what the medical examiner said could have been a lethal concentration of meth.
The two attorneys told The Gazette their case rested on three pillars. The first was that Davis had not been the person responsible for stabbing Bearground in the neck. The second was that Wallace made a plea deal in exchange for testimony and then the state changed its case against Davis. The third was that even if Davis did kill Bearground by shooting him in the stomach, the shot was made in self-defense.
Key to their case was more than 12 minutes of surveillance video capturing the parking lot and apartment complex where the confrontation occurred. McGivern and Garfield argued the video showed an erratic Bearground arriving at Davis’ apartment, trying to force his way in, and then after failing to get in, returning to the parking lot to retrieve clothes belonging to one of the two women inside the apartment. The clothes were part of "trojan horse" scheme to gain access to the apartment, McGivern said. But Bearground never made it back up the stairs.
Instead, Davis had followed Bearground because he feared the man would vandalize his truck, which he characterized as his most valuable possession. The grainy video shows the ghost-like images of Davis and Wallace following Bearground into the parking lot. When Bearground comes back into the frame carrying two bags, he notices Davis and drops the bags and charges him. Davis is obscured by a van in the foreground, but a muzzle flash is seen seconds later.
Bearground continues to move around and Wallace runs up behind him before disappearing behind the same van in the video's foreground. Wallace and Davis return to the apartment and Bearground collapses in the parking lot after his mother’s boyfriend tries to help him to the car.
Bearground’s mother and her boyfriend drove him to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. Davis, Wallace and the two women who had been barricaded in the apartment during the incident fled Billings. Somewhere between Billings and Big Timber, Davis later told investigators he stopped to relieve himself on the side of the road and threw the gun away.
Davis and Wallace would not be stopped and arrested until they reached Idaho.
Initially, prosecutors only charged Davis with the murder of Bearground. It took six months for Michael DiBrizzi, a retired veteran NYPD detective and current Office of the Public Defender investigator, to figure out how to covert the antiquated surveillance camera files into playable media on his computer. As a result of the slow progress in converting the videos, it was August 2021 before an investigator working for either the state or the public defender’s office actually watched the video, according to public defenders.
DiBrizzi, McGivern and Garfield also pointed out that it was not until the state viewed the video (shared with them by DiBrizzi and showing Wallace participating in the altercation in the parking lot) that the county attorney’s office charged Wallace with murder. Soon after, they cut a plea deal in exchange for his testimony against Davis. That plea deal was sealed by Yellowstone County District Judge Rod Souza on Nov. 18, the same day Wallace changed his plea to the tampering charge and the county attorney filed an amended information against him dropping the murder charge.
Yellowstone County Attorney Scott Twito told The Gazette his office respects the jury's decision in finding Davis not guilty, and he added, "we will continue to prosecute cases on behalf of the residents of this community to the best of our ability."