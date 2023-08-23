A Billings man whose months of brandishing a rifle on his property across the street from an elementary school that prompted calls from concerned parents is now in custody.

The man, whose name has yet to be released, was arrested Tuesday night after local and federal authorities executed a search warrant at his home on the 400 block of Broadwater Avenue, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said in a statement published Wednesday.

The man's arrest comes just a day after the Billings Police Department issued a statement specifying there was no state law restricting guns within a school zone, particularly on private property.

Parents of children attending Broadwater Elementary School had been calling police for months to report the man pacing on his lawn while armed with a rifle, the Gazette previously reported. Their concerns prompted school officials to move outdoor activities to the back of the building, out of view of the man's property, and restrict parts of the playground. School officials also wrapped portions of the fence surrounding the playground in tarp out of caution.

Billings police spoke to the man several times, BPD Lt. Matt Lennick previously said, but he consistently refused to stop displaying guns outside his home. While the man was not breaking any state laws in doing so, Lennick said, BPD increased their patrols in the area surrounding the school. Police also contacted federal agencies for assistance with the situation.

Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, along with members of BPD, executed the search warrant Tuesday night that resulted in the man's arrest. Along with the man's name, the U.S. Attorney's Office has yet to release any details regarding details of the search warrant and what charges the man could be facing.