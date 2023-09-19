A Billings man died early Tuesday after being struck by a vehicle in midtown Billings.

The 47-year-old was apparently sitting in the road near the intersection of Sixth Street West and Central Avenue, according to the Billings Police Department. He is the third pedestrian killed in Billings this year.

“Unfortunately, rescue efforts were futile and the 47-year-old Billings resident succumbed to his injuries,” BPD Sgt. Kodi Kaiser said in a statement posted to social media.

Emergency crews responded to the crash a little after 3 a.m. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with police, Kaiser said. BPD shut down traffic at the intersection while the investigation continues.

About one in 10 fatalities on Montana’s roads this year have been pedestrians, according to preliminary data from Montana Highway Patrol. In Billings, two pedestrians have been killed by vehicles in 2023, and one was struck and killed by a train. In April, a 49-year-old man was fatally struck by a pickup truck while walking in the road on Main Street.

Overall, 125 people have been killed in traffic accidents across the state in 2023, according to MHP. Fatal crashes are down compared to last year, in which 138 people had been killed by September. In Yellowstone County, the majority of fatal crashes this year have involved motorcycles. Earlier this month, a 24-year-old man died when his Kawasaki collided with an SUV between Billings and Huntley.