The Billings Police Department is currently searching for a suspect in a bank robbery on Grand Avenue early Thursday afternoon.

The suspect is described as an Hispanic man wearing cut-off jeans, a long-sleeved striped shirt and a straw hat, according to a statement from BPD Lt. Matt Lennick.

At around noon on Thursday, the man walked into the U.S. Bank at the corner of Grand Avenue and 17th Street West. He approach an employee and demanded cash under the threat of using a weapon, then ran away from the bank.

Within two hours of the robbery being reported, officers were still at the scene investigating the area and an arrest had yet to be made in connection to the robbery.