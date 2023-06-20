A Billings man was sentenced Monday to 80 years in prison for fatally shooting a woman at their South Side home last year.

David Antonio Rodas, 59, previously pleaded no contest in Yellowstone County District Court to one count of deliberate homicide, claiming he had no memory of the day he shot and killed Gwen Ann Marshall, then fled with their son.

On May 14, 2022, Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a suicide reported at a home on the 3200 block of Stone Street. They found Marshall’s body, and YCSO detectives processed the scene and later determined her death to be a homicide. Rodas, who moved into the trailer home with Marshall and their son in March of that year, was named as a person of interest.

Detectives found their son May 15 at a Billings apartment with a family member. He was not hurt, but during an interview he told investigators he was in his room at the Stone Street home when he heard several gunshots. His father then came into his room and said they needed to leave. Rodas dropped the boy off at a relative’s work.

The same day detectives took the boy into protective custody, deputies were dispatched to assist Billings police in detaining a shirtless man behaving erratically in the Heights.

The man, identified as Rodas, had to be restrained by multiple officers and deputies. A toxicology report found he was under the influence of methamphetamine, and tried to kick, bite and spit on first responders within reach. He stayed at a Billings hospital for five days before entering Yellowstone County Detention Facility. County prosecutors charged Rodas with deliberate homicide later that month.

Prosecutors recommended a 70-year sentence for Rodas as part of a plea agreement reached in May 2023, plus an additional 10 years for using a weapon. Yellowstone County District Judge Michael G. Moses presided over Monday’s sentencing and followed the sentencing recommendation.

Along with prison time, Moses also ordered that Rodas pay nearly $7,700 in restitution.

Marshall’s death was one of nearly 20 in Yellowstone County last year, with homicides in the area rising to record-setting levels staring in 2020. There have been six homicides in Billings so far this year.