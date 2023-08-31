A Billings man admitted Thursday to sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in the parking lot of a local business.

Tyson Lee Garza, 39, pleaded guilty to one count of felony sexual assault in Yellowstone County District Court. He appeared before District Judge Rod Souza via teleconference.

Garza’s arrest and subsequent guilty plea followed an investigation by the Billings Police Department and a social media campaign on the part of the assault survivor’s mother to find her daughter’s attacker.

In December 2022, the Gazette previously reported, the teenage girl was at the Walmart on King Avenue West with her grandfather. She went into the store ahead of her grandfather, and surveillance footage showed the girl leaving Walmart with a man later identified as Garza.

Garza walked with the girl into the parking lot, court documents said, and asked her to sit in his truck while he put away groceries. Garza then got inside the truck and sexually assaulted the girl. The girl managed to escape Garza’s truck and met with her grandfather. They were apart for about 15 minutes, court documents said, and BPD officers responded to the scene.

Police used a description from the girl and purchase records from Walmart to identify Garza as her attacker. Coinciding with BPD detectives’ efforts to find Garza were social media posts from the girl’s mother providing a description of Garza and his truck that were shared over 1,000 times. Billings police arrested Garza in January 2023 when an officer identified Garza during a traffic stop. He has remained in custody at Yellowstone County Detention Facility since then on a $150,000 bond.

County prosecutors initially charged Garza with sexual intercourse without consent, to which he pleaded not guilty. County attorneys adjusted that charge to one count of sexual assault earlier this month. In Montana, felony sexual assault comes with the possibility of four years to life in prison.

In exchange for Garza’s guilty plea, prosecutors are recommending a 15-year sentence to Montana State Prison, with eight years suspended. Per the nature of the plea agreement, should the judge decide to order Garza to a sentence beyond 15 years, Garza can opt out of the plea agreement.

Girls under the age of 18 are one of the most vulnerable populations to sexual violence in the United States, according to data from the Rape, Incest and Abuse National Network. In cases of child sexual abuse reported to police nationwide, the perpetrator is nearly always an acquaintance or family member of the victim.

Garza’s sentencing will be scheduled after he undergoes a psycho-sexual evaluation. Until then, he will remain in custody at YCDF. District Judge Brett Linneweber will oversee the sentencing.