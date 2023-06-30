A Billings man is facing up to life in prison following accusations of distributing child sex abuse material.

Mark Andrew Partridge, 33, pleaded not guilty Thursday in Yellowstone County District Court to one count of sexual abuse of children. District Judge Colette Davies set Partridge’s bond at $250,000 during his arraignment.

“He is clearly an extreme danger to the community,” said Arielle Dean with the Yellowstone County Attorney’s Office.

Earlier this month, court documents said, a law enforcement agent with a child exploitation task force in Laredo, Texas notified the Montana Division of Criminal Investigation of an online exchange with an account associated with Partridge. Partridge allegedly engaged in a series of messages encouraging child rape. During the exchange, according to charging documents, Partridge shared a nearly 30-second video depicting child sex abuse.

FBI agents traced Partridge’s location to Billings through his IP address, charging documents said, and he was arrested June 27. He agreed to speak with agents, and allegedly admitted to sending the video. Partridge said he received the video online, according to court documents, and told law enforcement he directed multiple people via the internet to sexually abuse children.

The non-profit National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, created by Congress to combat child victimization, maintains a hotline and online portal for reporting child abuse. In 2021, over 99% of the 30 million Cybertips submitted to MCMEC were reports of suspected child sex abuse material.

Since 2002, the center’s Child Victim Identification Program has identified nearly 20,000 victims in child sex abuse material produced in the United States. Last year, NCMEC notified local and federal law enforcement of more than 4,000 potential new victims.

Should Partridge make bail, Judge Davies is also requiring that he not have any contact with anyone under 18 and be monitored by GPS. Along with a life sentence if convicted, Partridge could also face fine of up to $10,00.