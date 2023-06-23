A Billings man was sentenced Thursday to 100 years in prison for grooming and raping a teenage girl.

Eric Joe Jaynes, 41, was silent through Yellowstone County District Judge Jessica T. Fehr’s rejection of prosecutors’ argument for 80 years and the defense’s argument for 60 years in prison. Behind the bar sat the girl, who survived Jaynes’s abuse and testified at his sentencing.

“She will move forward,” Fehr said, “and you (Jaynes) will remain at Montana State Prison.”

In 2021, Jaynes sent a then 14-year-old girl more than 700 messages via social media. The messages were sexually charged, with Jaynes eventually coercing the girl into sex at his Billings home. In one of those messages, he asked her not to tell anyone what he did to her.

“I don’t want to go to prison,” he wrote.

The girl did report the abuse to her foster parents, which spurred an investigation on the part of the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office. Criminal charges were filed against Jaynes in February 2022. Prior to his trial in January 2023, Jaynes faced two counts of child sex abuse and one count of sexual assault.

County attorneys Sarah Hyde and John Ryan prosecuted the trial. Along with testimony from Yellowstone County investigators, jurors heard firsthand from the survivor, and her family, about the physical and psychological effects of his abuse. The jury convicted Jaynes on all three counts.

“If I had to, I’d tell the truth about Eric Jaynes a million times, if it means that no one else has to go through what I went through,” the now 16-year-old survivor said in court Thursday.

Ryan argued at the sentencing for 80 years in prison, with a parole restriction of 20 years. Jaynes found a vulnerable girl, Ryan said, used her as a sexual object and discarded her. The trauma inflicted by Jaynes extended beyond the survivor, he said, and into her family.

When Tyler Dugger, Jayne’s defense attorney, argued for a 60-year sentence with 20 years suspended, Ryan said it was obscene that Jaynes could be out of custody in 10 years. The survivor, he said, will live with what he did to her for the rest of her life.

Judge Fehr imposed the maximum penalty on Jaynes for all three counts. Although his psycho-sexual evaluation determined Jaynes a moderate risk to re-offend, Fehr said even a moderate chance of Jaynes abusing another child was enough to warrant a 100-year sentence.

Per Montana law, Jaynes will not be eligible for parole until he has been in prison for at least 25 years. He will also have to undergo sex offender treatment before he is eligible for release.

Thursday’s sentencing came a day after a Billings restauranteur was found guilty in district court of rape, prostitution and multiple counts of sexual assault. Chien “Howard” Hwa Shen, who assisted in managing Wild Ginger and Carne Brazilian Grill, was convicted of preying on at least six women employed at those restaurants.

The Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network operates the National Sexual Assault Hotline, which can connect survivors to confidential support and referrals, with dozens of programs for survivors available in Montana. The National Sexual Assault Hotline can be reached at (800) 656 4673.