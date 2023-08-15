A Billings man was arrested Monday on suspicion of leading police on a chase from the South Side and crashing an SUV outside of the Billings Gazette.

Jerome Kyle Bellymule, 26, is currently in custody at Yellowstone County Detention Facility. He is suspected in fleeing from an alleged shooting outside of the RiverStone Health Clinic, only to be caught by police several blocks away, according to a statement posted to social media by BPD Sgt. Harley Cagle.

There were no injuries in the apparent shooting or subsequent crash, Cagle said, and there is no threat to the public.

Billings police responded to someone reporting they’d been shot at 123 S. 2nd St. on Monday evening in the parking lot of RiverStone Health Clinic, Cagle said. When officers arrived, a Lincoln Navigator drove away from the scene. Following a short chase along North 27th Street, the Navigator crashed into a tree at the eastern entrance to the Billings Gazette.

The suspected driver of the navigator, Bellymule, ran away from the crash and was apprehended two blocks west of the wreck. Police also arrested two women in the Navigator.

First responders eventually determined the alleged victim in the shooting was not shot, Cagle said. BPD investigators confirmed that no shots were fired, BPD Lt. Matt Lennick told the Gazette in an email, and there was no weapon found following Bellymule's arrest.

Bellymule is being held in custody on suspicion of crimes including criminal endangerment, robbery and fleeing from a peace officer.