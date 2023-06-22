A former Billings restauranteur has been convicted of multiple counts of sexual abuse following a more than week-long trial on charges that he raped, molested and solicited sexual favors from six women while managing several Billings restaurants.

Chien "Howard" Hwa Shen, who assisted in operating Wild Ginger and Carne Brazilian Grill, was placed into custody after jurors deliberated throughout the day and into the evening Wednesday.

In total, the 51-year-old Shen was found guilty of one count of rape, three counts of sexual assault and two counts of prostitution, offering cash to women he supervised, one of whom was underage, in exchange for sex. Yellowstone County District Judge Jessica Fehr immediately placed Shen into custody following the guilty verdict.

“This case is about power and control,” Deputy Yellowstone County Attorney Arielle Dean said Wednesday in her closing argument to the jury, “about this man, a man of power, exercising control over his vulnerable, young female employees.”

The abuse spanned between 2015 to 2020, according to court documents, with Shen targeting women who ages ranged from their mid-to-late teens to their mid 30s. All six victims testified in court. Along with Shen sexually harassing each survivor, he also frequently offered them from either before or after physically abusing them. Some reported feeling uncomfortable around Shen to management, only to be ignored.

One woman testified in court that while she was an employee at one of his restaurants, Shen made sexually charged comments toward her, asking to see or touch her breasts and insisting she take money he offered her. In April 2020, when the two were alone in the restaurant, Shen followed her into the bathroom, where sexually abused her. Less than a month later, Shen grabbed another employee’s breast after giving her cash from his wallet.

Criminal charges against Shen were initially filed in 2020. When news of the criminal filings went viral, several more women contacted police with their own stories of abuse.

Two women, one of whom was 16 years old when she started working with Shen, testified that he offered them money in exchange for sex several times, with a dollar amount as high as $2,000. While one woman was checking a soap dispenser in the bathroom of one of his restaurants, Shen slid a hand into her bra, leaving cash inside. After groping another woman in the dish pit area of a restaurant, Shen, who did not testify during the trial, shoved $80 into her bra.

All of the employees were girls and women who needed money, whether for their education or to support their families, prosecutor Arielle Dean said, and that made them vulnerable. Dean told the jury Shen's actions were about control and grooming, normalizing sexual touch and harassment to make it less likely for a victim to report him.

"This case is about these women," she said, "Women who are finally strong enough, and able to come forward and say what the defendant had done to them."

Defense attorneys argued that prosecutors were far from presenting enough evidence to pass the burden of proof. Along with no physical evidence in the form of DNA, they argued about gaps in the timeline of events and inconsistencies in the survivors’ statements.

The jury deliberated for about eight and-a-half hours before reaching their verdict.

The charges against Shen coincided with a lawsuit filed against him in which two survivors claimed he made inappropriate sexual comments and sexually assaulted them. That lawsuit soon expanded to include five survivors claiming damages against Shen and his wife Ting Ting “Tina” Wu, who was the sole shareholder for Wild Ginger and the majority shareholder for Carne Brazilian Grill. The lawsuit was settled in December 2022, according to court records.

For each count of rape and sexual assault, Shen could be sentenced up to life in prison.