At least one person is facing a felony charge in connection to an armed robbery outside of Scheels in Billings over the weekend.

Maliyah Jae Chavez, 21, pleaded not guilty Wednesday in Yellowstone County District Court to one count of robbery. She was one of several people suspected in robbing two victims at gunpoint in the sporting goods store parking lot.

“When I reviewed this matter, I was very concerned about its violent nature,” said Standing Master Laurie Grygiel at Chavez’s arraignment.

On July 8, court documents said, officers with the Billings Police Department responded to the robbery, speaking with the two victims and reviewing surveillance footage provided by Scheels. The victims said they were sitting in their vehicle when a gray sedan boxed them into their parking spot. When one of the victims got out of the vehicle, someone in the gray sedan allegedly told him to stay calm or he would be shot.

The victims told police at least four people got out of the sedan, all of whom were carrying firearms; one person had an assault-style rifle and the others had handguns, according to court documents.

The four went through the victims’ vehicle. At one point, the second victim allegedly felt the barrel of a gun pressed to his head. The victim gave up his wallet after several demands, according to court documents, and the four assailants drove away. Video surveillance captured the entire robbery on film, and gave police a read on the gray sedan’s license plate.

Officers tracked the sedan to a home on Terry Avenue in Midtown Billings. After receiving a warrant to search the home, police allegedly recovered two handguns, ammunition and the stolen wallet, among other items. One of the handguns, court documents said, was previously reported stolen.

The day after the robbery, BPD received information that allegedly identified Chavez and three others as the assailants. Video footage recorded outside of the Terry Avenue home showed the four getting out of the gray sedan at the house about an hour after the robbery was reported, court documents said. Video also showed Chavez and others allegedly wiping down surfaces inside the sedan.

Deputy Yellowstone County Attorney Emily Roark asked for bond to be set at $150,000 on Wednesday, citing the violent nature of the alleged crime and Chavez’s criminal history. In 2020, she was sentenced to time in federal custody after pleading guilty to possession of stolen firearms.

Standing Master Grygiel set bond at the amount recommended by prosecutors, saying in court Chavez allegedly put families and children in danger. In a statement posted Wednesday to social media, BPD Lt. Matt Lennick said one other suspect, a juvenile, had been brought into custody in connection to the robbery.

If convicted of armed robbery, Chavez could be sentenced up to 40 years in prison and face a fine of up to $50,000.

Last year ended with the BPD Street Crimes Unit recovering 153 firearms through the course of the unit's investigations. As of late June 2023, the unit has recovered 56 firearms, according to data provided by BPD.