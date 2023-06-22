A Billings woman admitted Thursday to leaving her infant child alone with the child’s father whom she knew was dangerous. It was a fatal mistake.

Samantha May Hance, 22, pleaded guilty in Yellowstone County District Court to one count of criminal child endangerment after reaching an agreement with prosecutors. She was initially charged with deliberate homicide in connection to the death of her daughter, who was less than two months old.

“This was not an easy agreement for me to make,” said Yellowstone County District Court Judge Colette B. Davies, who has presided over the case against Hance.

In July 2020, Yellowstone County prosecutors filed homicide charges against Hance and the father of her child, then 16-year-old Gilbert Raymond Ortiz. The charges came after the Billings Police Department investigated the suspicious death of their daughter in March of that year.

The medical examiner determined the baby died of neglect, the Gazette previously reported, and she’d also suffered multiple broken bones. Hance and Ortiz, who was charged as an adult, pleaded not guilty to the accusations.

Hance, court documents said, saw a decline in the health of her daughter in the weeks prior to her death. The baby was left alone with Ortiz throughout the day while Hance went to work. Although she told BPD detectives she saw Ortiz be rough in handling her, she denied ever seeing him hit or abuse her.

Detectives were granted a warrant to search through the couple’s Facebook messages, according to charging documents. The day after his daughter’s death, Ortiz was allegedly trying to arrange to buy marijuana from his friends.

Following her guilty plea, Judge Davies placed Hance on conditional release. Hance, who has been in custody at YCDF for nearly three years, wiped away tears from her eyes when she heard she was being released. Hance is scheduled to be sentenced in August. Along with strict probationary rules barring Hance from drugs and alcohol, Judge Davies added 1,000 hours of community service to her plea agreement.

Ortiz, now 19, is still facing a deliberate homicide charge and currently scheduled to go to trial in July. If convicted, he could be sentenced up to life in prison.