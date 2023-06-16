A Billings woman previously charged with a DUI is now facing one count of vehicle homicide while under the influence following a deadly crash on the interstate last year.

Marcia Lynn Jefferson, 33, pleaded not guilty Friday to accusations of driving drunk in December and causing a wreck that killed her passenger, 34-year-old Glen Seth Myers.

The most recent charge is not the first time Jefferson has allegedly endangered the lives of others while under the influence, Deputy Yellowstone County Attorney Margaret Gallagher said.

Late on the evening of New Year’s Eve a Jeep Grand Cherokee went off I-90 and crashed into a building on the 3100 block of King Avenue East. The Jeep’s driver, identified in court documents as Jefferson, went to the hospital. Emergency crews also extracted Myers, and declared him dead at the scene. The wreck was one of two fatal crashes in Billings that night.

Investigators with Montana Highway Patrol later determined that Jefferson was driving eastbound on I-90, court documents said. A witness also driving on the interstate allegedly told MHP he watched the Jeep approach him from the rear at a high rate of speed. He crossed over to make way for the Jeep, court documents said, which had drifted into the middle of the interstate before correcting and almost striking him. After the Jeep passed him, he allegedly watched it lose control and go off the right side of the road.

The Jeep struck a delineator post and a mile marker, court documents said, then crashed through a fence, striking a tree and a wood shed. The Jeep overturned and came to a stop on its hood after hitting a metal building. The Jeep was driving at 85 mph just seconds before the crash, according to charging documents.

A blood sample taken from Jefferson the night of the crash showed she had a BAC of .202 percent, more than twice the legal limit. During an interview with an MHP trooper in February, according to court documents, she said she’d had two shots of whiskey and was in an argument with Myers prior to the wreck. County prosecutors charged Jefferson with vehicular homicide on May 12, and Yellowstone County District Judge Michael G. Moses signed a $10,000 warrant for her arrest.

At her arraignment Friday, a tearful Jefferson appeared via teleconference and listened to Gallagher list of her numerous previous driving offenses, which included multiple counts of driving without a license and driving while her privileges had been revoked. In 2016, she pleaded guilty to criminal endangerment and DUI, admitting to driving drunk in Billings with three children in her car. Gallagher recommended that Jefferson's bond be set at $150,000.

Yellowstone County District Judge Ashely Harada presided over Friday’s hearing and set her bond at $100,000, and ordered that Jefferson be monitored by GPS should she make bail. If convicted, Jefferson could be sentenced up to 30 years in prison and face a fine of up to $50,000.

Last year ended with 207 people killed in crashes in Montana, according to the Montana Department of Transportation. As of June 12, 2023, per preliminary information from MHP, there have been 62 fatalities this year, about half of which involved driving under the influence. From 2011 through 2020, an average of 67 people a year across the state were killed in wrecks involving a driver with a BAC of .08 percent and higher.