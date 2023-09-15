A Birney man admitted to killing a man last year on the Northern Cheyenne reservation.

Terence Arturo Limberhand, 32, pleaded guilty in federal court earlier this week to one count of manslaughter. Limberhand, according to court documents, fatally shot a man in a fit of passion and led law enforcement on a search that lasted nearly a week.

In June 2022, the Gazette previously reported, The Northern Cheyenne Tribal Council alerted Lame Deer residents to a shooting in town. A man, identified in court documents as John Doe, was killed at his home.

The next day, with no arrest made, the council sent out a warning via social media for residents to stay aware of their surroundings. The Rosebud County Sheriff’s Office also warned residents in Ashland, specifically the St. Labre campus, to also be vigilant and avoid the area if possible.

Court documents filed in U.S. District Court revealed the shooting occurred after tensions escalated between Limberhand and John Doe. Earlier in the month, court documents said, Limberhand was in a dispute with someone associated with Doe. The night of the shooting, Limberhand got a message from a relative in Lame Deer that armed people were driving around her house, and Limberhand was concerned for the safety of his family.

Limberhand apparently stole an ATV from a neighbor and used it to drive to Doe’s home in Lame Deer. Doe was standing in the front yard with several other people. Limberhand spoke briefly with Doe, court documents said, then shot him five times. Doe was later pronounced dead at a hospital. Limberhand drove away into the hills outside of Lame Deer.

About six days later, according to court documents, a group of people outside a ranch near Lame Deer saw Limberhand. He had a rifle and a handgun, and was trying to get into a truck.

“He told the group that he had shot and killed Doe because Doe had told him he owed money,” federal prosecutors wrote in court documents, “and that if he did not pay, they were going to shoot his spouse and son.”

Law enforcement arrived a short time later and arrested Limberhand. Along with the rifle and handgun, he was also carrying several rounds of ammunition. The rifle, court documents said, was previously reported stolen.

In November 2022, Limberhand was indicted in U.S. District Court, with federal prosecutors charging him with first degree murder, possession of a stolen firearm and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a violent crime. He pleaded not guilty to all three counts.

In September of this year, Limberhand reached a plea agreement with prosecutors. Per the plea agreement, Limberhand admitted to one count of voluntary manslaughter. That is, he admitted to being provoked into killing Doe.

Northern Cheyenne Bureau of Indian Affairs personnel, the FBI, RSCO and Montana Highway Patrol all assisted in the search for Limberhand after the shooting, while the FBI investigated the case that led to Limberhand’s indictment.

The FBI, along with the BIA, are tasked with providing law enforcement on the reservation and investigating major crimes, such as homicide. In recent years, the Northern Cheyenne Tribe has implemented measures to assume control over policing the reservation. That has included launching the Northern Cheyenne Investigative Services, whose agents join the BIA and FBI in responding to major crimes.

Limberhand’s sentencing is scheduled for a later date. He faces up to 15 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.