Yellowstone County prosecutors have dropped criminal charges accusing a Billings Senior High School student of threatening a shooting.

The single count of intimidation filed against the student was dismissed after prosecutors found there was no evidence he actually authored a threatening message written inside a bathroom stall.

“I am very happy with this outcome,” said Tyler Dugger, who represented the student in court. “It was certainly an ordeal for my client for the last six months. He wasn’t able to attend school in person. He had to adhere to a curfew. He wasn’t able to be a part of track and field.”

In December 2022, the Gazette previously reported, the Billings Police Department confirmed that a Billings Senior High School had been arrested after officers investigated a threat posted to a social media account used by the student. The Billings Gazette is not identifying the student as he is a minor and still enrolled at Billings Senior High. The threat itself was a photo of a message written inside a bathroom stall warning of a shooting at the school. Following the student’s arrest by the school resource officer, Duggar said, a janitor washed away the original message.

The photo went viral, and was one of several threats made to schools in Billings and across the state that month that spurred lockdowns and an investigation from the Montana Division of Criminal Investigation. None of threats were substantiated and no students were harmed in the wake of the threats. Law enforcement attributed the threats to an elaborate hoax.

“What my client did do was what millions of people do when they reach out using social media,” Duggar said.

Duggar credited Hojae Chung with the Yellowstone County Attorney’s Office for concluding the student was only using his First Amendment rights to make commentary.