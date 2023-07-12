Criminal charges have been filed against a woman accused of stabbing a man to death in Billings last year.

Elecia Railah Bearcomesout pleaded not guilty earlier this month to one count of deliberate homicide. County prosecutors are accusing the 20-year-old of killing Joseph Sean Little Sr. at his apartment in December 2022.

“There is a little bit of relief that did come with the charges,” said Maurice Little, Joseph Little’s older brother, “but at the same time we’re still hurting from it cause it’s never going to bring him back.”

Multiple detectives with the Billings Police Department were assigned to investigate the death of Little, whose body was found at his home on Dec. 5, 2022. Neighbors living near the 39-year-old’s apartment on the 1100 block of 28th Street West called police when they found him dead on his couch, court documents said. They allegedly wanted to check in on Little after not seeing him for several days.

An autopsy later determined that Little died of multiple stab wounds, according to charging documents, and the medical examiner declared his death a homicide.

“During the autopsy, the decedent’s clothing was collected, and it showed discoloration consistent with being bleached,” wrote Yellowstone County Deputy Chief County Attorney Ed Zink in charging documents. “A stain remover bottle was also observed and recovered at the scene.”

While detectives were investigating the apartment, they allegedly found shoes too small to belong to Little and a notebook labeled with the initials “E.B.” There were no signs of a robbery or a struggle between Little and his attacker. During the investigation, court documents said, police received a call from someone claiming that Bearcomesout had told him she “did something bad” on 28th Street West.

In subsequent interviews between the person who made the call and a BPD detective, he allegedly said he picked up Bearcomesout and another woman at Little’s apartment on December 3. He told the detective the second woman had called and asked for a ride, court documents said, and when he arrived he saw Little’s body on the couch.

The witness later told police that as the three were leaving in his vehicle, according to charging documents, Bearcomesout made him go back to the apartment so she could get her cell phone. When Bearcomesout returned to his vehicle, court documents said, she said she made sure Little wasn’t breathing. The witness told police Bearcomesout allegedly admitted to stabbing Little on multiple occasions and threw the knife she used into an irrigation canal.

Detectives identified and found the second woman who was allegedly at Little’s apartment the day he was killed. She told police she, Bearcomesout and Little were in his home when she fell asleep on a couch, court documents said. She allegedly woke up to Little and Bearcomesout arguing. The argument ended with Bearcomesout going to the kitchen, grabbing a knife and stabbing Little, according to charging documents.

Police reached Bearcomesout on Dec. 6, and brought her in for questioning. She allegedly declined to give a statement but did agree to provide a buccal swab for DNA testing and her cell phone for data extraction. On her cell phone, according to court documents, investigators found several statements in which she admitted to doing something she “shouldn’t have.”

“If it catches up to me I’m going away for a long time,” Bearcomesout allegedly wrote in one message.

Little, a Northern Cheyenne man who grew up in Lame Deer, was a father to five children and had one grandson. Known as “Joe Beav” to his friends, Maurice Little said his brother had been living in Billings for about four years. While Joseph Little held many jobs throughout his life, prior to his death he was honing his skill for building stereo systems, taking home first place in a local competition.

“Joey was a really kind-hearted person,” Maurice Little said. “He was always there willing to help. Even if he didn’t have anything, he would do his best whether it was giving a ride or sharing some food.”

Little’s death was one of 17 homicides investigated by BPD last year, according to department data, 12 of which were determined to be criminal in nature. The ages of the homicide victims in Billings last year ranged from 15 to 64, but the majority were in their late teens and 20s. Of those 17 homicide victims, at least nine were Native Americans.

County prosecutors charged Bearcomesout with deliberate homicide on June 30, 2023, and she was booked into Yellowstone County Detention Facility two days later. At her arraignment July 5, Standing Master Bradley Kneeland maintained Bearcomesout’s bond at $300,000. If convicted, she could be sentenced up to life in prison.