Two Yellowstone County residents, one of whom was arrested Thursday on a $500,000 warrant, are facing multiple counts of child sex abuse following an investigation on the part of Yellowstone and Lewis and Clark County law enforcement.

Emily Elizabeth Hale, 34, has been charged with three counts of child rape and an alternative charge of attempted child rape. A second suspect, a 51-year-old man, is facing similar charges along with one count of incest. The Billings Gazette is not identifying the second suspect in the interest of protecting the identity of the alleged victim.

County prosecutors are alleging Hale and the second suspect sexually abused a girl at a residence in Ballantine several times when the girl was less than 12 years old. The charges came after the girl disclosed the abuse to her mother.

In August 2022, court documents said, the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office received a call regarding a sexual assault. An LCCSO deputy met with the victim’s mother, who allegedly said the girl revealed being abused by Hale and her former step-father nearly four years prior while they were living in Ballantine.

Details of the case were sent to the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office, and a deputy contacted the girl’s mother the same day. That conversation led to a forensic interview between the victim and a child advocate, according to charging documents, during which the child said her former step father sexually abused her while her mother was at work. On at least three occasions, Hale allegedly joined in the abuse.

During the forensic interview, court documents said, the girl described a situation where her former step-father tried to bribe her with toys, asking her to tell her mother that Hale alone had been sexually abuse her.

In January 2023, a YCSO detective allegedly spoke with Hale. When speaking with the detective, according to charging documents, Hale said she had been forced to engage in sexual activity with the girl by her step-father at the time.

Yellowstone County prosecutors filed charges against both suspects July 26. Per those documents, a YCSO detective made several attempts to contact the girl’s former step-father but was unsuccessful. The same day charges were filed, District Judge Donald Harris signed $500,000 arrest warrants for Hale and the second suspect.

While the crime of sexual abuse impacts all demographics in the United States, young girls are especially vulnerable. Underage girls represent 82% of all minor victims of sexual violence, according to data from the non-profit Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network.

In Montana, according to the most recent publication of the U.S. Department of Public Health and Human Services report on child maltreatment, there were 3,077 children victimized in 2021. Of the categories tracked by HHS, the majority of children identified as victims in Montana most frequently suffered from neglect. However, there were 90 children in Montana who were victims of sexual abuse that year, down slightly from the 107 victims identified in 2020.

Hale was booked in Yellowstone County Detention Facility on Thursday, and is scheduled to make her initial appearance in court July 31. She faces up to 100 years of prison if convicted of rape or attempted rape.

Anonymous reports of child abuse of any kind can be made through the National Child Abuse Hotline at 800-4AC-HILD (422-4453). The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services also maintains a 24-hour hotline for child abuse reports at 1 (866) 820-5437.