A man pleaded not guilty Wednesday to accusations that he produced child sex abuse material at a residence in Billings.

John David Guy Nishwitz, 44, has been charged in Yellowstone County District Court with four counts of child sex abuse. The charges followed an investigation by the Montana Division of Criminal Investigation that allegedly linked Nishwitz to thousands of photos and videos depicting child rape.

From January through April 2022, according to charging documents, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received more than a dozen tips of an online user uploading child sex abuse material.

The non-profit is mandated by Congress to combat child abuse and human trafficking, and maintains its CyberTipline for the public and electronic service providers to report any instances of child exploitation online. A Montana DCI agent investigated the 13 NCMEC tips and allegedly connected them to accounts belonging to Nishwitz.

The DCI agent “reviewed several files uploaded containing child sexual abuse material,” wrote Senior Deputy County Attorney Emily Jo Roark in a charging affidavit filed in district court. “In total, there were 1,168 images and 3,394 videos of suspected child sexual abuse material.”

Photos and videos obtained during the investigation allegedly showed the sexual abuse of several prepubescent boys and girls, the youngest of whom was still a baby. By analyzing metadata, the DCI agent determined that some of the photos and videos were created at a Billings home in February and March 2019, court documents said.

County prosecutors filed charges against Nishwitz in July, and he was booked into Yellowstone County jail on Tuesday. At his arraignment Wednesday, Standing Master Brad Kneeland set his bond at $1,000,000.

Of the more than 30,000,000 tips submitted to NCMEC last year, the vast majority were incidents of suspected child sex abuse material. Tips were most frequently made by electronic service providers, which are legally required to report activity that could be connected to child exploitation.

Since 2002, the center’s Child Victim Identification Program has identified nearly 20,000 victims in child sex abuse material produced in the United States. Last year, NCMEC notified local and federal law enforcement of more than 4,000 potential new victims.

NCMEC tips investigated by Montana DCI have led to criminal charges in local and federal court in the past year. In January, a former Judith Gap teacher was sentenced to more than six years in federal prison for sharing child sex abuse material through social media. Two months later, a Billings man was arrested and charged in Yellowstone County District Court with receiving and distributing child sex abuse material.

If convicted of any count of child sex abuse, Nishwitz could be sentenced up to 100 years in prison.

Tips of child sex abuse material being shared through social media can be submitted anonymously to law enforcement through NCMEC at https://report.cybertip.org/.