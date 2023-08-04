Criminal charges have been filed in connection to a drive-by shooting in Billings last month.

Azuriah Austin Stallcup, 19, is facing multiple felonies in Yellowstone County District Court, including assault with a weapon, criminal endangerment and assaulting an officer. His arrest in July followed an investigation by the Billings Police Department and agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Bullets struck a home on the 3900 block of Chamberlain Drive on July 6. BPD investigators later determined that seven shots were fired. While nobody was injured, several rounds made their way deep into the interior of the house. A woman was inside the home when gunfire erupted, court documents said.

An alleged witness to the shooting told police that Tyrell Johnson was responsible. The name was later confirmed to be an alias for Stallcup, according to charging documents. Stallcup allegedly shot at the home while riding in the passenger seat of a stolen vehicle.

With the assistance of the ATF, Billings police tracked the vehicle to a residence on Louise Lane north of Poly Drive. While conducting surveillance on the home, court documents said, law enforcement planned to use a vehicle pin technique to prevent Stallcup from driving away from the scene, or running away on foot.

When Stallcup allegedly came out of a house along the block and got into the vehicle, several police cruisers attempted to block his escape. Stallcup struck two police vehicle, according to charging documents, then rolled into a driveway of another home and into its garage, damaging the garage door and a parked truck.

While Stallcup was running away on foot, court documents said, an officer saw him reach into his pants and toss away a handgun. The owner of the damaged home allegedly caught up to Stallcup while he was trying to climb a fence and detained him for police. ATF agents recovered the handgun, according to charging documents, and Stallcup entered Yellowstone County Detention Facility on July 7.

In total, Stallcup has been charged with felony counts of assault with a weapon, assaulting an officer, tampering with evidence, theft, criminal endangerment, two counts of criminal mischief and one misdemeanor charge of obstructing an officer. He is currently being held in custody on a $250,000 bond.

BPD is currently investigating a string of drive-by shootings in the past month, one of which put an 11-year-old girl in the hospital. Gunfire has killed three people in Billings this year, the youngest of whom was 20 years old.