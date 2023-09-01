An octogenarian on probation is accused of assisting in robbing two Billings banks, one of which he was sentenced for robbing about 15 years ago.

Steven James Whitecloud has been charged with two felonies in connection to alleged robberies in the past nine days. The 87-year-old is a co-defendant in the case, with county prosecutors charging Patrick Allen Justice, 25, with carrying out the robbery and trying to escape the scene with Whitecloud allegedly acting as the wheel man.

Following his arrest, according to charging documents, Whitecloud admitted to his role in both robberies, telling police he wanted an “adrenaline rush.”

On Aug. 24, officers with the Billings Police Department responded to a robbery at the U.S. Bank on the 1600 block of Grand Avenue. An employee told police a man came into the bank wearing a hat, sunglasses and a blue bandana covering his face. The man allegedly passed the employee a note demanding cash. The note said the man had a weapon, according to court documents. The suspect walked out of the bank with nearly $3,100, charging documents said, and left the area in what witnesses said was a green sedan.

Four days later, BPD again responded to a bank robbery, this time at the Wells Fargo Bank on Main Street in the Heights. A man allegedly went into the bank and passed a note to a teller similar to that at the U.S. Bank robbery demanding money. The employee told investigators the man said he was armed and threatened to start shooting if he did not get the money.

As police were still speaking with witnesses at Wells Fargo, an officer saw a green Ford Taurus traveling south on Main Street. After a short pursuit, court documents said, the vehicle stopped on Sixth Avenue North. Police confronted its two occupants, who were allegedly Whitecloud and Justice.

In subsequent interviews with detectives, the two allegedly admitted to both robberies. Justice told police he walked into U.S. Bank and Wells Fargo ordering an employee to give him money, court documents said, while Whitecloud said he drove Justice away from the banks after the robberies.

Justice made his initial appearance in Yellowstone County District Court earlier this week. On Tuesday, he pleaded not guilty to two counts of robbery. Justice is currently in custody in Yellowstone County Detention Facility on a $50,000 bond.

Whitecloud, who has been charged with two counts of robbery by accountability, is scheduled to appear in court later this month. Whitecloud’s criminal history includes a 2008 sentencing for robbing the U.S. Bank on Grand Avenue. At the time of his most recent arrest, he was on probation for a criminal engenderment sentence in 2022. Police issued Whitecloud a notice to appear after speaking to him Aug. 28.

Two other men also appeared in district court on accusations of armed robbery and damage to a Billings bank in separate cases. On Aug. 28, Alden James Dixon Carmichael pleaded not guilty to multiple felonies, including criminal endangerment and criminal mischief. Carmichael allegedly tried to case six and seven-figure checks at a bank on Custer Avenue on Aug. 24. When the bank refused, court documents said, Carmichael shattered the glass door at the bank’s entrance and left. Police arrested Carmichael later that same day.

Randolph Scott Voit is facing robbery and drug possession charges after allegedly drawing a handgun on an employee at a downtown Billings coffee stand and demanding money. Police arrested him Aug. 25, according to court documents, a day after the robbery.