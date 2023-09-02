Multiple fire engines responded to a fire Saturday at a Billings refinery.

The fire has been extinguished, according to a statement from the Phillips 66 Refinery, and there were no injuries.

Crews with refinery near downtown and the Billings Fire Department responded to the fire around 3 p.m. Within 30 minutes of responding to the call, crews were still hosing down a coker unit and conveyer belt at the facility.

There is no risk to the public at this time, according to officials with the refinery, and staff are monitoring the air quality. The exact cause of the fire is under investigation, along with the extent of the damage.