The Pryor woman killed in a rollover crash east of Billings over weekend has been identified.

Carla Wilson died of blunt force trauma Aug. 19 in a wreck along U.S. Highway 87 East, Yellowstone County Deputy Coroner Rich Hoffman said.

Wilson, 60, was a passenger in a Nissan sedan headed westbound on Highway 87, also known as Hardin Road. The car was being driven by a 61-year-old man from Pryor. A 2-year-old boy was also in the vehicle. At around mile marker 19, according to a statement from Montana Highway Patrol, the driver fell asleep at the wheel and the car went off the south side of the road and overturned.

When the car rolled, Wilson was ejected from the vehicle. She was not wearing a seat belt, according to MHP, and was pronounced dead by first responders as soon as they arrived at the scene. The driver and the 2-year-old passenger were injured, but not taken to the hospital. The wreck occurred in the rural country between Billings and Hardin.

As of Aug. 14, per preliminary data from MHP, there were 111 deaths on Montana’s roads so far this year. Fatalities are down slightly when compared to this same time last year. Of those 111 deaths, about 45% were due to motorists not wearing their seat belt.

Saturday’s crash remains under investigation by MHP. Intoxicated driving and speed are not suspected to be factors in the wreck.