A Hardin man died earlier this week when a freight train struck his pickup truck at a crossing between Hardin and Crow Agency.

The 65-year-old was traveling alone, according to a statement from Montana Highway Patrol, and first responders pronounced him dead at the scene.

On the evening of Aug. 28, MHP said, the man was riding in a Chevy Silverado westbound on Warren Loop, a rural road south of Hardin. When he approached Frontage Road, he apparently stopped on the railroad tracks running parallel to Interstate 90.

An eastbound BNSF train hit the truck with enough force to cause it to overturn several times. It came to a stop on its roof hundreds of feet away from the impact. The crash remains under investigation by MHP.

Earlier this year, a pedestrian was killed at a railroad crossing in downtown Billings. The man went under the crossing arm on North 29th Street and was hit by a passing freight train.