A Joliet man died Wednesday in a two-vehicle crash at an intersection near Rockvale.

The 60-year-old was riding on an ATV when he was struck by a pickup truck, according to a statement from Montana Highway Patrol.

At around 7 p.m. on Wednesday, the Joliet man was traveling south on Magnum Lane, in the farming country between Laurel and Red Lodge. A Ford F-250, driven by a 37-year-old man from Billings, was headed east on Mary’s Lane. The two vehicles collided at the intersection, MHP said, with the pickup truck dragging the ATV for a short distance.

The Joliet man was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders, according to MHP. The driver of the pickup truck was allegedly traveling at a high rate of speed in the moments before the wreck. While the crash remains under investigation by MHP, speed is suspected to be a factor. The 37-year-old Billings man was not injured.

As of Aug. 14, per preliminary data from MHP, there were 111 deaths on Montana’s roads so far this year. Fatalities are down slightly when compared to this same time last year. Of those killed, less than 1% were ATV riders while about 12% were motorcyclists.

Earlier this week, a Pryor woman was killed in a rollover crash on a rural road east of Billings. The 60-year-old was a passenger in a sedan that went off the side of U.S. Highway 87 East and overturned. The driver of the sedan apparently fell asleep at the wheel, according to MHP.