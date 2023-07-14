A motorcyclist was killed Friday in a crash in Billings.

The wreck, which is under investigation by the Billings Police Department, shut down a portion of Mullowney Lane near the Interstate 90 interchange. It's at least the fourth fatal motorcycle crash in the city so far this year.

First responders were called to the intersection of Mullowney Lane and Midland Road early Friday morning, according to a statement posted to social media by BPD. A motorcyclist collided with a vehicle beneath the I-90 overpass in the northbound lane of Mullowney. As of 11 a.m., investigators were still diverting traffic away from Mullowney Lane.

In June, a 30-year-old Billings man died after the motorcycle he was on collided with a vehicle at Shiloh Road and Olympic Boulevard. While that crash also remains under investigation, speed is suspected to be a factor, according to a statement from BPD.

Two other motorcyclists died at the same downtown Billings intersection in separate crashes earlier this year. One of the riders, a 55-year-old man from Billings, was pronounced dead at the scene. In April, a 24-year-old Billings man was injured at the same intersection when the motorcycle he was riding collided with a minivan. Emergency crews took him to a local hospital where he later died.

BPD has investigated six fatalities on the city’s roads so far in 2023. Last year ended with the department investigating 11 fatal crashes.

Across the state, at least 85 people have been killed in vehicle crashes this year, according to data from Montana Highway Patrol, a slight increase compared to this same time in 2022. Impaired driving is suspected to be a factor in more than half of those crashes, per preliminary MHP investigations.