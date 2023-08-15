A Yellowstone County jury has convicted a man of threatening to shoot a customer at a Billings restaurant last year.

Daniel Wayne Brusard was found guilty in Yellowstone County District Court of assault with a weapon and violating a protection order following a four-day trial. Brusard, 36, was himself shot by a patron after brandishing a firearm at the Montana Club.

In November 2022, Billings police responded to a shooting at the restaurant on Majestic Lane. First responders took Brusard, who had been shot in the chest, to a local hospital. After speaking with witnesses and reviewing surveillance footage, investigators established that Brusard had been threatening staff and patrons at the restaurant prior to the shooting.

An argument over a food order escalated to Brusard going to a vehicle in the parking lot of the restaurant and getting a handgun. When he came back into Montana Club, he drew the pistol and pointed it at a customer. Another patron then shot Brusard.

At the time of the shooting, Brusard had an order of protection barring him from coming within 300 feet of a woman. That same woman was with him the day he was shot.

During the trial, which began Aug. 7, jurors heard testimony from Montana Club employees, from Brusard and the man who shot him. The jury deliberated for about four-and-a-half hours before reaching their guilty verdicts. Brusard entered custody at Yellowstone County Detention Facility on Aug. 10 after the verdict was read.

For assault with a weapon, a felony, Brusard could be sentenced up to 20 years in Montana State Prison. He has a sentencing date scheduled in October of this year.