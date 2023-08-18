A Billings man pleaded not guilty Friday to attempted murder charges stemming from a West End shooting earlier this week.

Darrell Colton Bryant, 39, is facing three counts of attempted deliberate homicide in Yellowstone County District Court. At Bryant’s arraignment Friday, District Judge Donald L. Harris followed prosecutors’ bond recommendation and set his bail amount at $1.5 million.

“There were three victims with a total six gunshot wounds,” Deputy Yellowstone County Attorney Margaret Gallagher said.

In the early hours of Aug. 16, the Gazette previously reported, officers with the Billings Police Department responded to a shooting in Golden Meadows Mobile Home Park. Law enforcement confirmed that three people were being treated for gunshot wounds at a local hospital, court documents said, and identified the suspect as Bryant.

BPD and prosecutors have determined a connection between Bryant and the three alleged victims. In the interest of protecting their privacy, the Gazette will not specify their relationship.

Police initially assumed Bryant had barricaded himself inside a home in the trailer park and a nearly nine-hour standoff ensued that drew SWAT teams with BPD and the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office. During the standoff, police evacuated residents living in the surrounding homes and shut down a portion of King Avenue West. SWAT teams launched flash bang grenades and tear gas into the residence. By the end of the standoff several windows were shattered.

Later Wednesday morning, law enforcement found Bryant in Columbus where he was arrested and then booked into Yellowstone County Detention Facility.

County prosecutors are alleging an argument at the trailer park between Bryant and two of the shooting victims, both of them teenagers, escalated to Bryant pulling a gun from his waist band and opening fire. The two ran from Bryant and into a trailer, court documents said, telling an adult living at the trailer they were being shot at.

Bryant allegedly followed the two into the trailer and again fired several rounds. Bullets hit a 16-year-old boy and 45-year-old woman. When the second teenager, an 18-year-old, raised his hand to his face, a bullet went through it, court documents said. Bryant then allegedly shot him twice in the chest. When his handgun ran out of ammunition, according to charging documents, Bryant picked up a candelabra and started beating the 18-year-old.

Bryant then went down a hallway inside the trailer home, court documents said, and the three victims left for the hospital.

When police determined Bryant was no longer in the trailer home, investigators allegedly pinged the cell phone of a known associate of Bryant’s. The cell phone, court documents said, was in Columbus. Members of the Stillwater County Sheriff's Office allegedly found Bryant there, and arrested him with the help of Columbus police, BPD and YCSO. He was a passenger in a vehicle with the associate, court documents said.

In an interview with police, the driver of the vehicle said Bryant asked her for a ride earlier that morning and she picked him up on Gable Road. Bryant allegedly wanted the woman to take him to Bozeman.

Bryant was carrying a satchel when police arrested him in Columbus, court document said. Inside the satchel, officers allegedly found a handgun.

At the time of his arrest, Gallagher said Friday, Bryant was prohibited from owning a firearm. He was a violent offender, she said, with a history of partner and family member abuse. In July of this year, Yellowstone County prosecutors filed an assault charge against Bryant that was accompanied with a $50,000 warrant for his arrant.

“The defendant is extremely violent,” Gallagher said after requesting the seven-figure bond.

Gunfire has killed five people in Billings so far this year and wounded several others. BPD is still investigating a shooting last month in the South Side that injured an 11-year-old girl. Earlier this month, a Billings teen was sentenced for a shooting in the Heights that left a 15-year-old boy dead.

If convicted of attempted deliberate homicide, Bryant could be sentenced up to life in prison. Should he make bond, Judge Harris ordered that Bryant be monitored by GPS.