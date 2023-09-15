A social media post that showed a West High student with guns prompted a visit by Billings police to the school late Friday morning and ended with the student's arrest.

Police wanted to talk to the student about the social media post, said SD2 Superintendent Erwin Garcia. But when the student was pulled out of class, the student "resisted and was subsequently arrested."

West had been placed on lockdown while police were there. The district has since communicated with parents and community members to say students at the school are not in danger. As a precaution, students at the Career Center, two miles west of West High, were kept on campus during their lunch hour.

District officials were tipped off about the photo Thursday night; Garcia praised the action, even if the social media post ends up being a joke or made in jest.

"We want our parents, our guardians, to reach out," he said. "We cannot ignore these jokes."

This year in the United States six schools have had active shooters on campus and 12 students have been killed — seven students in March at Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee, and five students in June at Huguenot High School in Richmond, Virginia.

Earlier in the day a bomb threat forced Rose Park Elementary School into lockdown. After a brief investigation by Billings police found the threat not to be credible.