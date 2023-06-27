A Billings man was sentenced Monday to more than 100 years in prison for shooting and killing a man outside of a local bar in 2019.

Deandre Laron Gulley, 43, fatally fired several shots at a group of people gathered outside of the now-shuttered Lee’s Saloon. One of those rounds struck 24-year-old Shane NezPerce, who died at a Billings hospital.

“It was a miracle that the bullets fired by (Gulley) did not strike, and perhaps kill, more persons that morning,” Yellowstone County prosecutors wrote in court documents recommending Gulley be sentenced to life for the fatal shooting.

Security footage played during Gulley’s trial earlier this year showed several patrons standing outside of Lee’s in April 2019. A fight broke out that ended with a man being punched and knocked to the ground.

Two others, later identified as suspects in the shooting, helped the injured person off the ground and into the parking lot. One of the suspects, later identified as Gulley, appeared back at the scene with a handgun and fired eight rounds. He then ran north into an alleyway bordering Lee’s Saloon.

Bullets hit one man in the leg. NezPerce was hit in the back and died about 45 minutes later. Detectives with the Billings Police Department recovered security footage and took statements from several witnesses. Although some statements contradicted others, investigators eventually identified Gulley as a suspect. He was charged in Yellowstone County District Court with deliberate homicide, assault with a weapon and criminal endangerment, and was arrested and booked into county jail in March 2020.

A second suspect in the shooting, Gregory Boyd, was also initially charged with deliberate homicide. He reached an agreement with county prosecutors in which he pleaded guilty to one count of tampering with evidencing, admitting to deleting security footage at his home following the death of NezPerce.

Gulley maintained his innocence through an eight-day trial in May 2023, after which a jury convicted him of all three counts. At his sentencing Monday before Yellowstone County District Judge Michael G. Moses, the convictions for homicide and assault were merged into a single count for which Moses sentenced Gulley to 110 years in prison, with 38 suspended. For the criminal endangerment conviction, Moses sentenced Gulley to an additional 10 years in Montana State Prison.

The Yellowstone County Attorney’s Office charged 22 people with deliberate homicide from 2020-2022, the Gazette previously reported. County prosecutors have filed homicide charges in connection to three deaths so far this year.