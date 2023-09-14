An Indiana man was sentenced Thursday to several decades in prison following his conviction for molesting a girl several times in Laurel.

Robert Lee Morrissey Jr., 60, kept his head bowed through almost his entire appearance in Yellowstone County District Court before Judge Ashley Harada, who ordered him to 70 years in Montana State Prison.

Although Morrissey maintained his innocence through his sentencing, during the course of the Laurel investigation he admitted to sexually abusing girls younger than him during his youth. Thursday’s hearing offered some of those girls, now women, a chance to confront Morrissey about that abuse and applaud the girl whose coming forward led to Morrissey’s conviction.

“She was able to do what I could not,” said one of the adult survivors during her testimony in court.

The Laurel Police Department launched an investigation into the abuse in March 2020 following a report from the state Department of Public Health and Human Services. The mother of the girl who survived Morrissey’s abuse told a Laurel detective Morrissey groped her daughter on multiple occasions.

In an interview at the Yellowstone Valley Children’s Advocacy Center, which provides forensic interviews and medical examinations for children who have faced physical and sexual abuse, the girl, still in her teens, said Morrissey sexually abused her on three occasions from 2015 to 2017, from the time she was 8 to 10 years old. She later testified in court that a sex education class, along with an assembly in middle school centered on sexual assault helped her understand that what Morrissey did to her was abuse.

“It happened to me and I don’t want it to happen to anybody else,” she said during the trial.

When police spoke with Morrissey in 2020, he denied that any abuse had occurred. On one occasion, he said he may have touched her leg. In another instance, in which Morrissey placed the girl’s hand on his genitals, he told the detective he may have accidentally put the girl’s hand into his pocket when reaching to get a Life Savers.

Yellowstone County prosecutors filed charges against Morrissey in June 2021. At the time he was working as a correctional officer at a jail in Carlisle, Indiana. During the course of his career in law enforcement, according to testimony in court, Morrissey worked as a detention officer for juvenile offenders. An Indiana deputy and town marshal arrested Morrissey on a warrant issued by Yellowstone County District Judge Ashley Harada. He made his initial court appearance in January 2022. Morrissey left custody on a $75,000 bond after pleading not guilty to the three charges of sexual assault.

At his trial in April 2023, Morrissey testified in court that he was shocked and hurt by the allegations. Along with the teenage survivor of Morrissey’s abuse, her mother, the Laurel detective and an expert in child sexual trauma testified at the trial. The 12-person jury found him guilty on all three counts of sexual assault, and Morrissey has remained in custody at Yellowstone County Detention Facility since the guilty verdict.

Leading up to Morrissey’s sentencing, Judge Harada received a statement from the teenage survivor. Those in court Thursday also heard testimony from two women who were children when Morrissey forced them to engage in sex acts when he also was underage. While no charges were filed in connection to Morrissey’s abuse as a juvenile, he admitted to his conduct while he was being investigated for molesting the Laurel child. One woman testified in court, with Morrissey still sitting with his head down while she spoke. Another woman submitted a statement to the court for prosecutors to read.

“He was manipulative and threatening,” read Deputy County Attorney Sarah Hyde from the woman’s statement.

Prosecutors asked Judge Harada for an 80-year prison sentence. Morrissey did not see an innocent girl when he molested her, County Attorney John Ryan said, he saw an object. Ryan too commended the survivor for reporting what Morrissey did to her. Ryan said the lengthy sentence was appropriate considering the harm inflicted on the girl, her family and for the abuse that Morrissey admitted to when he was younger.

“The defendant has demonstrated, time and time again,” Ryan said, “there is no line he will not cross when his sexual urges take hold.”

Tyler Dugger, who represented Morrissey, asked the judge for a prison sentence ranging from 20 to 25 years. Without minimizing the crimes that Morrissey was convicted of doing, Dugger said there have been no other allegations raised against him since he was underage. That includes the time when he served in the military, and as a youth correctional officer, Dugger said.

When offered a chance to speak, Morrissey shook his head. Before issuing her sentence, Harada said Morrissey had tried during his psycho-sexual evaluation to portray himself as the victim. He is not a victim, Harada said, he is a serious sex offender. The girl who reported the abuse, and who as present in the court Thursday, needs to know that Morrissey was held to justice, Harada said.

“She’s a hero,” she said.

Harada had previously sentenced a Laurel man to 60 years in prison for similar charges. Michael Gilbert Voyles was convicted for three counts of sexual abuse in 2022. Voyles, a man in his 50s, had abused a child over the course of several years, with charges being filed after the survivor, now an adult, relayed the abuse to police nearly a decade later.

Morrissey was sentenced to 70 years for each count of sexual assault, which he will serve concurrently. While in custody, Harada ordered Morrissey to seek sex offender treatment.

The majority of all sexual assault victims are under 30, according to data from the non-profit The Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network. Anonymous reports of child sex abuse can be made through the National Child Abuse Hotline at 800-4AC-HILD (422-4453). The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services also maintains a 24-hour hotline for child abuse reports at 1 (866) 820-5437.