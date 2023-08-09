Khoen Parker, born and raised in Billings, would have been 17 years old in July.

Described as optimistic, energetic and a rascal by those who knew and loved him, Khoen was born premature but could land a backflip as a child. He was lucky enough to have one of his best friends from elementary school become his step-brother.

“He was adventurous. He loved to dance. He was very kind and loving. He always said ‘goodbye’ and ‘I love you,’” said DeMaris “Dee” Burt, Khoen’s grandmother. “I would have loved to have seen him as a father. He was a fabulous uncle and cousin.”

An argument over some clothes in January 2022 escalated into a fight in the Heights, during which several shots were fired. One of those bullets fatally struck Khoen. Although many people were around Khoen when he was shot, most of whom were juveniles, only Khoen’s step-brother stayed with him at the hospital.

In court Wednesday, the teenage boy who fired the round that killed Khoen was ordered into incarceration for negligent homicide. The boy, whose initials are A.G., is himself now 17 years old. He will remain at Montana’s only long-term correctional facility for juveniles until he is 18, after which he will be put on probation. Should he violate the terms of his probation, he faces a 20-year prison sentence. Because the boy was charged and sentenced as a juvenile, the Gazette will only identify him by his initials.

Wednesday’s hearing concluded one of five criminal cases connected to the death of Khoen Parker, which instigated a grueling investigation for the Billings Police Department. BPD detectives were beset by a campaign of deceit on the part of the suspects, and Khoen’s friends and family had to wait nearly eight months to the day he was killed for charges to be filed.

“The youth took a child’s life,” said Yellowstone County District Judge Rod Souza, who presided over the hearing. “The crime that is recounted today sends a wave of destruction through a family. Particular dates that should celebrations become times to grieve. This young man had a future, he had opportunities and they are all gone.”

Two groups of teens met in the early hours of Jan. 16, 2022, after exchanging threats for several hours. One group consisted of five teens, who waited at a residence on Constitution Avenue after agreeing to meet the second group in the parking lot near Castle Rock Park. The second group, among them Khoen, his step brother and the teen who fired the fatal round, came to the park in two separate vehicles.

Some of the teens in the first group came to the parking lot carrying BB guns. The boy who accidentally shot Khoen was carrying a stolen handgun. During the fight, a third group pulled up to the scene in an SUV. Several adults were in the vehicle, who tried to stop the fighting. One of the adults was also armed with a handgun and fired two rounds into the air. In an interview later with police, the shooter said he was trying to break up the melee.

A.G. responded to the shooting by firing seven rounds from his handgun. One of those bullets ricocheted off the asphalt and hit Khoen in the chest. Following the gunfire, everyone fled the parking lot, and Khoen got into one of the vehicles saying he’d been shot. A 16-year-old member of his group drove him to Billings Clinic.

A.G., and others who were eventually charged after the shooting, accompanied Khoen to the hospital, but they left him and his step brother there to go to a house party. Hospital staff pronounced Khoen dead that same morning.

“I will never, ever understand why that happened and why he’s gone,” said Khoen’s mother, Jennifer Parker. “And Khoen, he never learned how to drive a car. Never had a driver’s license. Never had his first job. He’ll never graduate. He’ll never have facial hair. I’ll never dance with him at his wedding, or see him get married. It’s hard to watch football without him.”

Between officers first responding to the shooting Jan. 16 to criminal charges being filed in September 2022, police interviewed dozens of witnesses, BPD Det. Michael Robinson testified in court.

All of them, he said, lied or concealed information at some point during their interviews. Police could not find the gun used to shoot Khoen, Robinson said, but evidence gathered by detectives indicated it may have been buried, passed to a friend or thrown in the Yellowstone River.

“It took a long time to get to the truth,” he said.

In total, three juveniles and two adults were arrested and charged, with counts including negligent homicide and obstruction of justice; conversations pulled form cell phones and social media indicated all five conspired to hinder law enforcement. After Wednesday’s hearing, only one case, that of Juel Rebecca Graham, has yet to be resolved. Graham is accused of assisting one of the juveniles in concealing her phone from police.

During Robinson’s testimony, Senior Deputy County Attorney Hallie Bishop asked if Khoen’s death was just the start of a general rise in gun violence among young adults living in Billings. Robinson, who has been with BPD for just over two decades, said yes.

“It is absolutely a problem,” he said.

In 2022, 10 of the homicide victims in Billings were 30 years old or younger. Half of the six homicide victims so far this year were still in their 20s. In the past month, BPD has launched investigations into a string of shootings, one of which put an 11-year-old girl in the hospital. The average age of homicide deaths investigated by BPD from 2020 through 2022 was 30 years old, according to an analysis by the Gazette.

A.G., who has been in custody since September 2022, reached a plea agreement with county prosecutors in July of this year. Per the plea agreement, he will be sent to Pine Hills Youth Correctional Facility in Miles City. When he turns 18, he will be placed on probation until he is 25.

Along with the juvenile sentence, Judge Souza also imposed an adult sentence through extended jurisdiction, meaning A.G. could face prison time should he violate the conditions of his probation. For negligent homicide, he could be sentenced up to 20 years in Montana State Prison, with 10 years suspended.

“You’re the lucky one here,” said Jennifer Parker to A.G. during her testimony. “My sentence is forever. (Khoen’s) sentence is forever. Every one of his siblings, forever. You’re the lucky one.”